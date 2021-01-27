BILLIE EILISH ON NEW ALBUM: “I COULDN’T BE HAPPIER WITH WHAT I CREATED”

The new issue of Vanity Fair USA has dedicated a beautiful cover story to Billie Eilish.

The singer gave a long interview to the magazine during which she told herself with an open heart. Billie’s upcoming studio album, the second of her career after the overwhelming success of “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released in March 2019.

When asked what had changed in her creative process from the beginning to the present day, the 19-year-old replied:

“I honestly think everything is different. Nothing was the same, we grew up so much! The way we create, I wrote a lot compared to what I did before. I feel like I’m a different person. I couldn’t be happier with what I created, I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”

Billie Eilish talks about her sophomore album in new @VanityFair interview: “I couldn’t be happier with what I’ve been creating.” https://t.co/hEjBLNA60G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 25, 2021

Last December, also at Vanity Fair USA, Billie told us that she had worked on 16 songs, which she loved all of them.

“I think Finneas and I really got into the rhythm. We write them so quickly” – he explained in the interview –“There was a time, a month ago or something, when we kept texting the record company like, ‘Song made, another song made, another song made.’ So, I got a lot better. I love doing it a lot more. I really enjoy it now and feel like I’m good enough now.”

While waiting to hear more about Billie’s upcoming album, below you can listen to her highly anticipated collaboration with Rosalía entitled “Lo Vas A Olvidar”.