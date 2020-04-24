Billie Eilish poses in a selfie with her friend Megan Thee Stallion !

On Instagram, the rapper american Megan Thee Stallion is takes selfie with his girlfriend Billie Eillish. Proudly, she shares to her fans.

A great friend with the singer Billie Eilish, the rapper american Megan Thee Stallion sharing a selfie with it on his account Instagram. She misses him too ! MCE tells you more.

The containment takes us away of our loved ones. First of all, our families. And then our friends. Then, some people are impatient to find them.

Moreover, the women of the Kardashian – Jenner are no longer able to be separated. These last are really excited to be able to se take in the arms.

And it would seem that Kylie Jenner is the‘one who suffers the most. Then on his account Instagram, the young woman had shared a video of his daughter. But not that !

Thus, we see Stormi play alongside his two cousins. Either Chicago, the daughter of Kim Kardashian. But also True, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian.

Then, the darling of Travis Scott had entrusted to his fans as his nieces he was lacking a lot ! But fortunately, this last may console themselves with memories videos.

Just as Megan Thee Stallion ! Then thatshe search her phone, the rapper american found a video of adorable with Billie Eilish. She hastened to the post on Instagram !

Billie Eilish takes the pose

In fact, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion are very friendly ! Even if the looks of the last two are opposed at all, they get along very well.

Elsewhere, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion proves it once again on his account Instagram. Thus, the young woman sharing a great memory in his Story.

In a first time, we see the rapper is filming only. Then Billie Eilish bolts onto the front of the lens. Then, all the two pretend to mimic a selfie !

And the gesture of Billie Eilish is a lot of laughter from Megan Thee Stallion ! In any case, the singer is missing him a lot in this period of confinement.

” I miss 😭 I forgot that I had this video @billieeilish 💚 , “says she in the legend of its publication. Too cute !

