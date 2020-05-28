Billie Eilish responds to his critics in a short film powerful

“If I put comfortable clothes / I’m not a woman / If I drop the layers / I’m a bitch”. In a decor of dark and minimalist, Billie Eilish removes slowly the layers of clothing covering his body. As the pieces fall to the ground, the young singer is sinking in water black and viscous. The atmosphere is cold the video is reminiscent of Under The Skinthe feature film upsetting of Jonathan Glazer, where the actress Scarlett Johansson punishes the violent men, in the appealing before you lead them to death.

In his own video, it is the violence of the words that are sent to him as Billie Eilish answers. In a text incisive, it is aimed at all those who attack it, by attacking his style, his body, or his music. Title NOT MY RESPONSABILITYthe video was to be used for the world tour of the singer, postponed due to containment measures. As for most of its videos, such as the Californian realizes itself, NOT MY RESPONSABILITY see Billie Eilish appear in front, but also behind the camera.

Propelled on the front of the world’s musical stage at only 16 years of agethe young singer made since its inception the objects of verbal abuse which is sexist and misogynist. Attacks that the U.s. has a habit of answering on his account Instagram, and that influenced his way up to dress, as she confided to Vogue Australia June 2019 : “Dress me up as if I was up to 800 times more fat than I am to prevents the people from judging the appearance of [mon] body”.