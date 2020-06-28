Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and others require a reform of the police

The singer Billie EIlish — Avalon / Starface



Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Justin Bieber or even Lizzo are associated with their respective labels to sign an ” open letter of a

the reform of the police. Sony Music group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, therefore, came together to support a law that is called Justice in the Surveillance of the Law to the u.s. this year’s congress.

They are the support of the Congress of the Justice in the Police Act of 2020.https://t.co/ukAQnKowBX — NME (@NME) June 24, 2020

“Since the death of George Floyd a month ago, our country saw the protest grow, change attitudes, and calls for change intensify. We other, within the community of music and entertainment to believe that the life of the black account, and have already denounced the injustices suffered by generations of black citizens”, the letter said, relayed by

NME.

Nothing is won in advance

“Justice in the Surveillance of the Law, it is not a question of making marginal changes ; it is about taking bold steps that will lead to real change for the police forces and the communities they serve. We are celebrating the rejection of an immunity that should have disappeared a long time ago, insisting that the police should not be above the law, and that the bad police should be held accountable and the victims have the resources,” added the signatories.

In conclusion, this open letter calls on members of congress to vote the reform that has already been presented. However, the text should be studied by the two cameras, but also be approved by the president and, perhaps, to become a law.