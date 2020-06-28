Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and others require a reform of the police

Lizzo are associated with their respective labels to sign an ” open letter of a the reform of the police. Sony Music group, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, therefore, came together to support a law that is called Justice in the Surveillance of the Law to the u.s. the congress this year.” data-reactid=”20″>Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Justin Bieber or Lizzo associated with their respective labels to sign an ” open letter of a the reform of the police. Sony Music group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, therefore, came together to support a law that is called Justice in the Surveillance of the Law to the u.s. this year’s congress.

They are the support of the Congress of the Justice in the Police Act of 2020.https://t.co/ukAQnKowBX — NME (@NME) June 24, 2020

George Floyd a month ago, our country saw the protest grow, change attitudes, and calls for change intensify. We other, within the community of music and entertainment to believe that the life of the black account, and had stressed to the(…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Google : 1,600 employees ask the company to cancel its contracts with the police

“do not stop” : the daughter of Martin Luther King, jr. urges Americans to continue the fight

Christophe Castaner, balancing on the wire of the brutality of the police

“data-reactid=”22″>” Since the death of George Floyd a month ago, our country saw the protest grow, change attitudes, and calls for change intensify. We other, within the community of music and entertainment to believe that the life of the black account, and had stressed to the(…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Google : 1,600 employees ask the company to cancel its contracts with the police

“Don’t stop” : The daughter of Martin Luther King, jr. urges Americans to continue the fight

Christophe Castaner, balancing on the wire of the brutality of the police