Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and others require a reform of the police

Lizzo are associated with their respective labels to sign an ” open letter of a the reform of the police. Sony Music group, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, therefore, came together to support a law that is called Justice in the Surveillance of the Law to the u.s. the congress this year.” data-reactid=”20″>Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Justin Bieber or Lizzo associated with their respective labels to sign an ” open letter of a the reform of the police. Sony Music group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, therefore, came together to support a law that is called Justice in the Surveillance of the Law to the u.s. this year’s congress.

George Floyd a month ago, our country saw the protest grow, change attitudes, and calls for change intensify. We other, within the community of music and entertainment to believe that the life of the black account, and had stressed to the(…) Read more about 20minutos

