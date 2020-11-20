BILLIE EILISH SAID THAT “EVERYTHING I WANTED” WAS BORN AFTER DREAMING OF DYING

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are the protagonists of an episode of the new series of Song Exploder , a podcast available on Spotify that tells the genesis of successful songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The two brothers and close collaborators talked about “Everything I Wanted” , a beautiful single released by the singer on November 13, 2019. In Song Exploder they explained that the song was inspired by a nightmare made by Billie. The night before starting work on “Everything I Wanted” the pop star dreamed of dying after jumping off a building.

“The whole dream was me seeing how things went after my death – explained Billie – I remember that in the dream there were newspapers that wrote: ‘The problematic sixteen year old Billie Eilish has finally killed herself’. And my best friends they gave an interview where they said ‘Oh, we never really liked her’. “

Billie goes on to say that after waking up from this bad dream she couldn’t think of anything else and that consequently together with Finneas, the next day, she had to work on this thing.