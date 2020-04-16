Billie Eilish share performance Coachella 2019 ` When the party is over “: Watch

If you were too busy to watch the documentary YouTube Original Coachella: 20 years in the wilderness for the weekend, here’s some good news. A performance that is captivating “When the Parties’s Over” edition 2019 festival’s well-loved took place on Monday evening (April 13) and gives an idea of the magnitude of the event and the intimacy of the live performance of Eilish.

After a close-up of crane shows a public spreading to the horizon, the camera zooms in on Eilish, dressed in white and sitting on a stool while his brother and music partner, Finneas, plays the melody, mournful song on a keyboard.

The song hushed pulls a respectful silence of the crowd mass, some of which may be seen wiping tears from their eyes, a stark contrast to the tears blue worrying that Eilish crying in a video broadcast on the screen behind her.

Viewers can relive their own experience Coachella, or visit the desert oasis for the first time to see the performance of Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Madonna, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against the Machine and more in the documentary .

Rabies and Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, were originally planned as the three main headings of Coachella 2020, but there is no confirmation if the programming will remain in place for the festival reprogrammed the 9 and 11 October and 16 October. 18 for the weekend one and two, respectively.

Take a look at the performance of Eilish below.