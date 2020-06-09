Billie Eilish : she tackle the “privileged white” after the murder of George Floyd

But Billie Eilish does not stop there. “If your friend is cutting the arms, first you gonna give all your friends a wound dressing under the pretext that “all the arms are at” ? No, you’re going to help because he is suffering, he needs it, that it bleeds !”, develops it. Especially estimated for its stands against the “body shaming” and “slut shaming”, the young woman of 18 years applies again to raise awareness about the most violent social discriminations. Has read it, the systematic oppression of black people is like a “house on fire” : it is impossible not to notice. And try to extinguish the fire.

“If all lives matter, why Blacks are killed because they are black ? Why immigrants are persecuted? Why the Whites have opportunities that others do not have ?”, ends at just under the star. A tackle feel towards those who still dispute the existence of the “privileged white” – or rather the white “fucking” privilege as the renames the singer. In this publication much-discussed, much of the clocks put back an hour. And indignation, undeniable, that sounds to see the Blacks be persecuted “simply for having protested against the murder of innocent people”.

“I want things to be different,” has even proclaimed the speaker to the wire a later publication. The post-Instagram just as viral and crossed words speak for themselves : #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackChildrenMatter, #BlackFuturesMatter… No offense to a part of her fanbase (which she would willingly spend), the artist says loud and clear his commitment : “The slogan #BlackLivesMatter is not to say that other lives do not count. It speaks to the fact that the company believes that the lives of blacks do not count, then it counts”.