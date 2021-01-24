CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH SINGING IN SPANISH WITH ROSALÍA IN “LO VAS A OLVIDAR” IS ALL YOU NEED TO HEAR TODAY

We had to wait quite a while (almost two years), but it was definitely worth it! We are talking about the Billie Eilish and Rosalía duet entitled  “Lo Vas A Olvidar” and available worldwide from Thursday 21 January.   

A fascinating feature, to say the least, where you can hear Billie sing for the first time in Spanish, Rosalía’s mother tongue. The official video was also released along with the song, directed by the award-winning  NABIL.

“Lo Vas A Olvidar” is part of the soundtrack of the new episode of Euphoria –  Part 2: Jules, the second of the two specials that the creators of the series have created to entertain fans during the wait for the second season, postponed due to the pandemic.

 

Rumors about the making of a collaborative single by Billie Eilish and Rosalía began to circulate in February 2019, when the “Bad Guy” singer revealed in an interview that she locked herself in the studio with the Spanish artist for a session of registrations.

After months of silence, rumors had begun to circulate again in spring 2020, when Rosalía had said she was spending the lockdown working on the duet with her colleague. 

Now that the wait is over you can listen to it in the loop as many times as you want!

