Billie Eilish still sleeps in her parents’ room

The singer confessed that she is terrified of sleeping alone because she feels that there are monsters in her room …

Billie Eilish may have the room of her dreams, fully equipped, but the singer says that she still usually sleeps in her parents’ room because she is terrified of sleeping alone: ​​she is afraid of the ‘monsters’ that’ inhabit ‘her bedroom.

Billie talks about that and many things in her upcoming Apple TV + documentary “Billie Eilish: The World A Little Blurry.”

In the trailer, the singer appears looking at her phone while lying on a bed and says, “This is my parents’ bed. I sleep here because I am afraid of the monsters in my room. “

Billie Eilish has already talked about her sleeping difficulties, as she often suffers from severe and recurring nightmares.

“I had sleep paralysis three times. I have a lot of strange problems sleeping. I have terrible dreams and things like that. Sleep paralysis, night terrors… it takes forever. I don’t understand how people can fall asleep [immediately], this is very strange to me (…) It is strange because normally the nightmares I have don’t wake me up. Lately, I’ve had a few that wake me up, but usually the dream is all night, so all night is terrifying (…) a dream that really ruins my head and makes me feel … I don’t know what it is, but it makes me feel uncomfortable all the time. day. I had the same nightmare for two months in a row. Horrible. And it affects the way I act ”, she justifies.