Billie Eilish takes a great decision to report sexual assaults – News Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish committed. In parallel to his musical projects, the interpreter of “Bad Guy” regularly takes party for a cause very close to his heart, such as gender equality, the environment, or even, more recently, the movement BlackLivesMatter.

And with 65 million subscribers in your account of Instagram, the singer is very followed for its community. Social networks are a great way to send messages committed to their fans.

A couple of days, the superstar has done of this type in their subscriptions. And this, for a good reason. In order to support victims of sexual violence, Billie Eilish has confirmed his desire to pursue certain artists accused of such acts: “If I am your executioner, send me a private message and I désabonnerai. I support you”, she had commented.

Billie Eilish is committed

In parallel to this new action on the Canvas, Billie Eilish has also denounced the presence of trolls and haters on the social networks. Through a video called “Not My Responsibility”, the young man reported the body shaming: “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I remove the layers, I am a drag then you’ve never seen my body, it feels anyway, and you have judged me according to my body. Why?”

Billie Eilish also continues to work on new projects. Along with his brother Finneas, the artist explained to be in full collaboration of unreleased tracks…