Billie Eilish talks about her friendship controversial with the singer Drake while she was a minor

The singer Billie Eilish spoke to us magazine Vogue this Monday, February 3. Notably, she was back on her depression, as well as the outcry that had generated his telephone conversations with singer Drake while she was still a minor.

The singer first spoke on the great depression that had hit her during her teenage years. In an interview addressed to Voguethe big winner of the Grammy Awards revealed that she had a very difficult with his body. “I hated just my body. I would have done anything to be in a different body, “ said the young singer, 18 years of age. “I really wanted to be a model, really a lot, and I was chubby and small. My body developed very early. I had a chest at nine years of age. I had my period at 11 years old. My body was going faster than my brain “.

Eilish admits to having contemplated suicide. At the time, she didn’t reach the level of 17 years. His state of mind has yet fully evolved from the month of June 2019, ” she says. “When people ask me what I would say to someone who seeks advice about his mental health, the only thing I can answer is patience “said the interpreter Bad Guy. “I’ve been patient with myself. I have not been up to the end. I’ve been waiting for. Things fade away “.

During the interview, Eilish has égalementeu the opportunity to discuss his friendship controversial with the rapper Drake. Last November, the singer had revealed in an interview to Vanity Fair the artist of 33 years had his numérode phone. “We send each other sms, he is so nice “she said. “It doesn’t need to be nice, you know what I mean ? It is at a level of his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but it is “.

At the time, the case had a lot of buzz about it because of the age gap between the two stars. “The Internet is such a mess right now “said Eilish in response to this controversy. “Everyone is so flush to the skin. An adult man may not be a fan of an artist ? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried. “ It also adds : “You’re really going to say that Drake is scary because it is one of my fans, and then you’re going to vote for Trump ? What is it is that this m**** ? “