BILLIE EILISH TALKS ABOUT HOW MICHAEL BUBLÉ'S "HAVEN'T MET YOU YET" INSPIRED HER "MY FUTURE"

“My Future” is one of the unreleased singles released by  Billie Eilish in 2020. Released in July, in the song the 18-year-old finds time for herself to wonder what her future will be like.

A key role in the birth of the song was played by a very important song for Billie when she was younger. It is  “Have not Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé.

“The idea came subconsciously from a video of mine I found on Snapchat when I was, I think, 13 or 14 years old – Billie told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac about the birth of” My Future “- in which I was. listening to Michael Bublé’s ‘Just Haven’t Met You Yet’. “

“I listened to that song day and night because it gave me hope. I was very depressed and sad at the time and that song made me excited about my future.”

The replica (via Twitter) by Michael Bublé is not long in coming:

“Hey Billie, I’m a huge fan of yours. I just heard your story about ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’. Music really heals and writing has really helped me through difficult times. Your music inspires and I am so moved that mine did the same to you . “

