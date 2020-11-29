Billie Eilish talks about how the pandemic affected her next album

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, 18, revealed how the quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic affects the making of her new album

The young singer and songwriter Billie Eilish shared with Apple Music how it was that the guarantee by the pandemic of Covid-19 hit in what would become his next album. The singer of “Ocean Eyes” recently released her new single “Therefore I Am”, from which we have seen her with more activity on her social networks.

Winner of the Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 awards, at the age of 18, she revealed to Apple Music that the Covid-19 pandemic radically changed her plans, as she planned to go on a music tour.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about for months, how this year has sucked for a lot of people, and as much as I wish I could have had the year I was planning to have, a tour and blah blah blah we would never have made this album. “shared the famous ” Bad Guy “ singer.

He mentioned that if the pandemic hadn’t happened, he would have done something completely different than his next music album will be. “I mean, we would have done something, but it would have been completely different,” he added.

Billie Eilish mentioned that the health contingency due to the pandemic changed her mentality and that thanks to it she is composing songs. “It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we just have a different mentality than we would have otherwise. And that’s the way it is. It’s the butterfly effect.”

The artist’s first studio album titled “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released on March 29, 2019, before this Billie Eilish debuted at age 13 with “Ocean Eyes” and since then she hadn’t had as much free time as now, which will affect (hopefully positively) the next album.

“It’s like you hadn’t done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn’t be doing it three years later. That’s how it is. At the same time, this is the freest time I’ve ever had in my life in the first place. And especially since all this started like five years ago, “he explained.

The singer is very happy with the work she does and cannot wait for her followers to hear her new music. “So it’s been a blessing, a great blessing, and a curse, but I’m very, very happy that I was able to do the things that we’re doing. And I can’t wait for you to hear this shit. I can’t wait for the world to listen to. I am very excited and hopeful for the future, “she concluded.