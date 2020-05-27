Billie Eilish unveils the full video of her strip-tease to denounce body shaming – News Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: a star accustomed judgments
Since its successful debut, Billie Eilish never ceases to speak of the constant criticism to which it must cope on the social networks. In a post shared last October, the singer has asked her fans to be more civilized towards each other by writing on the Canvas.
“I don’t care if people are mean to me, it is my whole life. I get hate all the time, there is no problem, I am used to. It does not bother me anymore now. I also get so much love and support that it does not matter to me.”, explains Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish : find the entirety of the words spoken by Billie Eilish in her video “Not My Responsibility” :
I am not a woman
if I shed the layers
I’m a slut
though you’ve never seen my body
you still judge it
and judge me for it
why?
we make assumptions about people
based on their size
we decide who they are
we decide what they’re worth
if I wear more
if I wear less
who decides what that makes me?
what that means?
is my value based only on your perception?
gold is your opinion of me
not my responsibility