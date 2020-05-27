Billie Eilish unveils the full video of her strip-tease to denounce body shaming – News Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: a star accustomed judgments

Since its successful debut, Billie Eilish never ceases to speak of the constant criticism to which it must cope on the social networks. In a post shared last October, the singer has asked her fans to be more civilized towards each other by writing on the Canvas.

“I don’t care if people are mean to me, it is my whole life. I get hate all the time, there is no problem, I am used to. It does not bother me anymore now. I also get so much love and support that it does not matter to me.”, explains Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish : find the entirety of the words spoken by Billie Eilish in her video “Not My Responsibility” :

I am not a woman

if I shed the layers

I’m a slut

though you’ve never seen my body

you still judge it

and judge me for it

why?

we make assumptions about people

based on their size

we decide who they are

we decide what they’re worth

if I wear more

if I wear less

who decides what that makes me?

what that means?

is my value based only on your perception?

gold is your opinion of me

not my responsibility