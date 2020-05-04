Billie Eilish was back in force, Eminem, Halsey, Selena Gomez down, Roddy Ricch regains its place as a leader in… The classification Billboard of the week

Once again this week, the rapper Roddy Ricch at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States with his song “The Box”. Behind him, Future and Drake are still in second with “Life Is Good” while Post Malone back on the third step of the podium with “Circles” after having been a fourth. Eminem and Juice WRLD, who were third last time are not more than 12th with “Godzilla” as the band Maroon 5 climbs from fifth to fourth place with “Memories”. Lowest, Dua Lipa, who unveiled the clip of “Physical”gaining six positions and ranks ninth with “Don’t Start Now”just before Billie Eilish, who goes from the 23rd to the tenth marches with “Everything I Wanted”.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, Roddy Ricch has resumed its place as the leader in the Billboard 200 with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, knocking Eminem in the second position with Music To Be Murdered By. Billie Eilish, who is part of the winners of the Grammy Awards 2020takes seven seater with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that is now on the third step. Halsey, who had made a good start with Manic in the second place in the standings, is fourth. It ends with Mac Miller, whose album posthumous Circles is sixth against third previously, Harry Styles, who climbs from ninth to eighth position with Fine Line and Selena Gomez which tumbles down from the sixth to the 15th march with Rare.