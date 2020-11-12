BILLIE EILISH: WITH OVER A BILLION VIEWS, “BAD GUY” IS HER MOST VIEWED VIDEO ON YOUTUBE

“Bad Guy” was the song that launched Billie Eilish into the Olympus of music stars. Now, the music video accompanying the song has become the most viewed singer on YouTube, with the beauty of over a billion views.

"bad guy" by @BillieEilish has reached 1 BILLION views on YouTube. This is her most viewed video on the platform. pic.twitter.com/UucbbP8Iwi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2020

In case you feel like seeing it again, just click play below!

“Bad Guy” was released worldwide on March 29, 2019, as the fifth single from Billie’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The lyrics and music were written by the singer together with her brother Finneas.

During an interview, the two explained that the sound of the chorus was inspired by the video game Plants Vs. Zombies and the theme song of Wizards of Waverly Place (in Italy known as The Wizards of Waverly ), a TV series that had as its protagonist Selena Gomez.

Billie Eilish’s unreleased single “Therefore I Am” will be released on Thursday 12th November. “I’m so excited about this song,” Billie wrote on Instagram. We can’t wait to hear it too!