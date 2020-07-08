Billie Eilish: your obsession for Justin Bieber worried his parents – Actu Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has never hidden who have been a fan of Justin Bieber. Posters, cds, concerts… The young star, then a teenager, was the compilation of all that was a canadian artist. She looked forward to each new single of Justin, like, told her parents guests of the podcast “Me and my Father”, radio.

On the day of the release of the hit “always As you love me” is particularly marked by the mother of Billie Eilish, Maggie. : “We drove up to the dance studio with Billie, on the radio was this song, she was in tears, and in the back also in tears.”, “she says.

“It was Marina and the Diamonds, that is, in tears. But not only that, it was all Justin Bieber… No matter what song of Justin Bieber, but most of all I remember, and the video, and, Billie, who talked to me about it. She was so excited that is what she cried and cried. Everyone is aware of the things between Billie and Justin Bieber, but his passion for this song was huge.“explains Maggie.

Billie Eilish has not been able to confirm the revelations of his mother : “I could see the clip of this title, and I cried.”, added the singer of “Bad Guy”.

Billie Eilish would have been able to follow a therapy

This obsession with Justin Bieber was very concerned about the parents of Billie Eilish. “I just want to say that even contemplates the possibility of taking in therapy because they suffered so much for Justin Bieber.“announced Maggie.

The biggest dream of Billie Eilish was held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, during the first weekend of the Coachella festival. While Justin Bieber made his big return on stage next to Ariana Grande, it takes a couple of minutes to go to the VIP lounge after his performance. The singer made a surprise move to meet Billie Eilish. From that day on, the two stars are very good friends.