BILLIE EILISH’S BEACHY WAVES ARE THE (EASY) BLOWOUT THAT YOU’LL WANT TO RECREATE RIGHT AWAY

Billie Eilish’s music is the most perfect soundtrack for these cold days when we would never want to get out of the duvet, so it seems logical that she is the one to suggest that it is time to fix us.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter from ” Therefore I Am ” appeared on our Instagram feed with a simple, but a fantastic twistShiny hair moved by just hinted waves – let’s call it the winter version of beachy waves.

 

The inspiration we need to undo the disheveled social distancing ponytail we’ve been wearing for too long, pull out the curling iron, and finally get cute again.

