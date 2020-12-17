CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH’S BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP WITH HER FAMILY AND FANS IS FEATURED IN THE TRAILER FOR HER DOCUMENTARY

The trailer for  Billie Eilish‘s documentary is out and, after watching it, you won’t be in the skin for the whole of The World’s A Little Blurry!

The two minutes of the clip that anticipate the special about her life and career allow us to take a closer look at the close and beautiful relationship between the singer and her family. 

The brother Finneas Baird O’Connell with whom he has collaborated since they were children, as seen in a tender old video, the mother Maggie with whom he talks about deep themes and the father Patrick sitting patient in the car when the almost 19-year-old (will make them the December 18) has just taken his driving license. 

Then there is the other family, the one made up of fans around the world. “Are you okay? – asks Billie Eilish from the stage – You have to be okay because you are the reason why I’m okay “.

Press play to see the trailer for  The World’s A Little Blurry:

