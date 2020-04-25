Billie Heavy supports to romance Evan Peters and Halsey

2020-01-31 21:30:05

Billie Heavy supports the romance of Evan Peters with Halsey, because she says that the couple “the cutest” and “most cool”.

The actress of 27 years has become good friends with Evan after having played with him in two series of the franchise “American Horror Story”, and said that she loves her romance flourishing with the singer Halsey, because they are the couple “the cutest” .

Billie has told the magazine Us Weekly: “I send so strong! These are the cutest. They are the coolest. I love Evan, I love it. I just meet him at the celebration of the 100th episode of” American Horror Story “, and they are so down to earth and so cool, and I ships them so hard. ”

During this time, the hitmaker “ Without Me ”, 25 years old, has recently promised to stop hanging out with his fellow musicians in the wake of romances with G-Eazy and Yungblud, because she said that she needed a break to talk about work.

Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Frangipane – explained: “One of my friends – another artist who has been criticized for having attended a lot of people – said: ‘Ashley, you need to live your life of shit and ignore what people say to you.

“And so now I keep everything for me in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it is good not to go out with another musician because then your work follows you everywhere.

“Now, this is my personal life, so I can go home with someone I love and spend time with them, and this is not a question of work.”

The singer and the actor of 33 years began to go out together in September of last year, after the separation of Halsey and Yungblud.

Evan had already been engaged to Emma Roberts, with whom he went out with him for seven years before separating permanently last march.

An insider said after their final separation: “Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic. They had the highest highs and did not speak for days. He has put a lot of time to understand before being ready to date.”

