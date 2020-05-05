Billionaire Elon Musk dad : a look back on his break-up with Amber Heard

Since 4 may, Elon Musk is a dad for the sixth time. A child who is born of his union with the canadian singer Grimes, who the famous billionaire is officially in a relationship for two years, almost to the day. Indeed, the may 7, 2018, the artist and the boss of Tesla had made their relationship public on the red carpet of the Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of New York. This exit hand in hand had occurred less than a year after the break-up of Elon Musk and Amber Heard.

Remember. Separated from Johnny Depp, the actress had started going to the billionaire the end of 2016. A romance that ended less than a year later, in the summer of 2017and on which Elon Musk was expressed on Instagram on August 8 of this year. Question : the rumors on the reasons of their separation. “In fact, just to be clear the face of the media storm this weekendhad it written. Although Amber and I have broken, we’re still friends, we stay close and we love each other always. Long-distance relationships, when both partners have a lot of work, it is always difficult, but who knows what the future holds for us ?“.

“I suffered a lot emotionally”

The CEO of SpaceX has struggled to recover from this separation. It was entrusted to this topic Rolling Stone in an article published in November 2017. “I was really in love, and it hurts, he said. I suffered a lot emotionally in the weeks that followed. Really. I had to draw from the depths of my desire to be able to do [le lancement du Tesla Model 3 en juillet] and does not look like the guy the more depressed area. For days, I was morbid. Then, I had to psychoanalyze : to drink a few Red Bulls, hanging out with positive people and, then, tell me : ‘I have all these people who depend on me. Go, do it !’“. To “all these people”, has now been added to the new-born child of a billionaire, whose name has not been released yet.

Photo credits : Backgrid UK/ Bestimage