Billy Porter application for fashion fans to recreate the iconic looks of the Met gala

The show must go on!

Billy Porter blessed divas of fashion with a challenge Instagram fun, fabulous and fierce. the Poses star and style icon joined forces with Vogue to invite people to participate at the Met Gala Challenge.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all challenges mode”, Wear lively expresses itself in a videoPosted on Vogueit is Instagram. “Choose an iconic look of the Met Gala from years past and re-create it in your home.”

He added: “It may be Rihannait can be (Lady) Gagait could be… me. But it is better to be creative! “

Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: “You have until may 3 to participate. Publish with … #MetGalaChallenge. You might find yourself in Vogue, darling.”

So, if you expect the magazine to see your creations inspired by the legends legendary Met Ball over the years, it’s time to shine.