Billy Porter application for fashion fans to recreate the iconic looks of the Met gala

The show must go on!
Billy Porter blessed divas of fashion with a challenge Instagram fun, fabulous and fierce. the Poses star and style icon joined forces with Vogue to invite people to participate at the Met Gala Challenge.
“The time has come for the challenge to end all challenges mode”, Wear lively expresses itself in a videoPosted on Vogueit is Instagram. “Choose an iconic look of the Met Gala from years past and re-create it in your home.”
He added: “It may be Rihannait can be (Lady) Gagait could be… me. But it is better to be creative! “
Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: “You have until may 3 to participate. Publish with … #MetGalaChallenge. You might find yourself in Vogue, darling.”
So, if you expect the magazine to see your creations inspired by the legends legendary Met Ball over the years, it’s time to shine.
In mid-march, the tears have been shed and hearts have been broken, after the announcement of the indefinite suspension of the annual affair because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on 4 may on the theme: about time: mode and duration.
“Because of the unavoidable decision and responsible for the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening gala, will not take place on the scheduled date”, Anna Wintour shared at the time. “In the meantime, we will give you a glimpse of this extraordinary display in our upcoming may issue.”
It was previously announced that Emma Stone and Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière. And of course, Anna.
On Wednesday, the legendary editor-in-chief spoke with Naomi Campbell on it Youtube Channel to further discuss the difficult decision that she had to make about the cancellation of the Met Gala.
“We had to think of the health and safety of everyone. The museum had decided that he was going to be closed until the start of the month of July,” explained Anna. “Of course, it is a magical night which I care deeply, and we collect the funds necessary for the costume institute.”
She said she hoped that the exhibition would open in October, so people can still enjoy this Andrew Bolton (the chief curator of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art) met.
“The exhibition is titled About Time, and it examines how the past influences the present and how we are re-inventing the mode again and again,” she continued. “And how we are rooted in our past. I can’t think of a topic of exposure that would be more appropriate than what we have at the moment.”
“I think that’s what everyone thinks at this moment is: what is the mode when one emerges? … We need creativity,” added Anna.
Fortunately, the last challenge of Wear will allow style lovers to have their own fantasy of fashion and relive their sets Met Gala favorite.
Because if there is one thing that is certain: this pandemic will not prevent us from being ourselves, the more fabulous.