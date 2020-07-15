Billy Porter reveals that he was threatened of death by a cousin “he was gay”

During a recent graduation show, the actor is back on his experience as a black man gay in the united States and encourages its own community in question.

Revealed a lot in the series PosesBilly Porter is a singer and actor extravagant duplicate of a free man and an activist who has not his tongue in his pocket. During his the last visit to the american televisionthe actor is openly gay took up the defense of black women, trans, the mortality rate is very high.

“I am a black man in the first place“he explained during the talk show of Jimmy Kimmel, this time organized by the comedian gay Billy Eichner. I grew up as a gay man within the black community… and a community that is very homophobic at all levels. […] But all blacks are not homophobic, I know. I turn to the people of homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic in general, but more especially those who are black in this case. Because the black trans women die at the hands of black men from the cis alarming frequency “.

The controversy

In use of the word during the show, Billy Porter proposes, above all, to clarify his recent controversial comments. Earlier this month, the actor has shared a video where we point out the homophobia of the black community in america and brings out a parallel that some have not digest. “As a black man queer in the united States, my basic human rights have been the subject of discussion every day since my first breathing, details-t-it. Of all the sides. By that, I mean that the relationship of the black community with the LGBTQ+ is surprising and strangely similar to the white supremacy in the face of black people “.

Throughout his interview, the star of Posesalso known for their costumes is insane on the red carpet, if, however, relieved to see that attitudes are changing in the right direction. “It is good to know that because of my experience in the 80’s, it was a cousin who told me that he would kill me if I was gaysays Billy Porter. That’s how my experience has been. So yes, sometimes, my trauma resurfaced “.

Despite the contention always warmly recommended in the united States, the actor is not resting on its laurels and made good use of his activism. Side of the race, even though things are still in slow motion, his fans should see him soon to the poster of the third season of Poses. Comes as a bonus to appear in a new installment of the anthology horror In The Twilight Zone. We are still waiting to see bewitch Camila’s Hair in the musical adaptation of Cinderella, in which it will provide its features to Godmother the fairy godmother.

Photo credit : Billy Porter via Instagram