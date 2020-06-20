Biopic about Myke Tyson : Jamie Foxx shares a photo of her transformation

The actor Jamie Foxx are sharing photographs of their transformation into Mike Tyson. In fact, will interpret the famous boxer in a biopic which still has no director. In reality, it is a project that is trying to achieve.

Jamie Foxx wants to play Mike Tyson

This makes for years now Jamie Foxx wants to play the famous boxer Mike Tyson. The second, who has played in Very Bad Trip, adoube totally the actor, and believes that it is a logical choice. Since the year 2009, Mike Tyson himself spoke of Jamie Foxx to tackle his life through a biopic. In 2014, the project Tyson progressed, finally, with the arrival of Terence Winter’s script. In 2015, the 20th Century Fox said that the legendary Martin Scorsese is supposed to take care of the realization. Then, in 2017, the Fox said that the project was still relevant and that Scorsese was involved. But since then, there are no new this biopic is not reached up to our ears.

Jamie Foxx is reviving the project of Tyson

Now that the Fox has been bought by Disney, it is difficult to know if the project is still relevant. Martin Scorsese is, without a doubt, more attached to this biopic since he is currently working on Killers of the Flower of the Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro. But Jamie Foxx’s nothing to lose, and confirms that it is always very motivated to play the sport. In your account of Instagram, Jamie Foxx has said that it had begun the process of physical transformation to resemble Mike Tyson.

“The transformation begins…” FIND MIKE “. It is no secret to anyone that I took in the biopic @miketyson for some time… people always ask me when it will happen ? Things are finally aligned. A couple of months ago we started the trip… the first, but The main task is to transform the body… With a diet of pull-ups, we are starting very well… We still have a long way to go, but if God wants… I have shared these first photos of the process… As I said, we still have a long way to go… But I’m ready to get there ! “

Mike Tyson : boxer in history

Mike Tyson is a fascinating figure in the world of boxing. The athlete is passed under the tutelage of the legendary coach of boxing Cus D’amato and has won the championship of the heavy weights at the age of 20 years. Tyson was renowned for his speed out of the ordinary. It quickly became a sensation in pop culture and has even had his own video game : Punch-Out. Then, the athlete has met a most difficult period, with a stay in prison and the loss of his title. It is then returned to the front of the stage, through the media and audio-visual. He has participated in films, television series and programmes. Mike Tyson has become such a comedian the spectacle of a man. In any case, fascinating to see your story in the most accurate way, especially if it is Jamie Foxx, who plays Mike Tyson. Matter to follow therefore.