Bird Box 2 : continued on the preparation of the film with Sandra Bullock, according to the author of the novel

Netflix likes to take his time with his films. The evidence, The Kissing Booth 2 will be released on July 24, more than two years after the first delivery. Released in December of 2018, the film Bird Box was cardboard, and broken records on the platform, and had even inspired a challenge that is dangerous on the social networks. If you dreamed of it, it may well be that the movie has a sequel soon.

Remember that in Bird BoxSandra Bullock played Malorie Hayes, a mother who must do everything to survive with her two children. In this post-apocalyptic world, creatures from another world have spread on Earth, causing humans to suicide. In order not to be victims, those who survived must be blindfolded.

The author of Bird Box confirms the following in the cinema

The good news comes to us from Josh Malerman. In 2014, the american author, published the novel Bird Box later adapted into a film. This July 21, will be published in the united states Maloriethe long awaited sequel of Bird Box and took the opportunity of an interview to confirm that a second movie is in preparation on the side of Netflix. “I can not say much, but I can tell you that it is in development“he has entrusted to the Reverse about Bird Box 2. For the moment, we know no more, but the man has suggested that this second component could be based on their novel to be published.

The action of Malorie will take place many years after the end of Bird Boxwhile the children of the heroin became teenagers. When Malorie is going to learn the existence of another community of survivors, and that their parents could be part of it, is going to come out all over. But the mysterious creatures have been changed, and the threat will be even greater, make fun of the synopsis.