Bird Box 2 is in preparation on Netflix

Cardboard absolute in Netflix, the film “Bird Box”, directed by Susanne Bier and with Sandra Bullock as headliner is going to see its sequel, still on the platform. It will be an adaptation of the suite, always written by Josh Malerman, already published in the paper version : “Malorie.”

Malorie : Bird Box 2 arrives on Netflix

It is in 2014 that Josh Malerman, his novel Bird Box. 4 years later occur the film of the same name on Netflix, and will be meeting a great success. The plot develops in a world that is completely changed when a threat imperceptible pushes people to commit suicide. To avoid sinking in the madness, the survivors have to keep our eyes closed. Malorie (Sandra Bullock) and her two children set out on a difficult road, without the use of his eyes, to find a new place to start a quiet life. Seeing the monstrous success of the film on the platform, Josh Malerman I think that there is material to imagine a sequel. The 21 of July next to come out, then a follow-up, entitled Malorie. During an interview in Reversethe author reveals that Netflix is also in the process of elaboration of an adaptation of this suite.

I can not say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it is strange, all this in secret, but I can play the game.

What to expect from the sequel ?

Those in a hurry will be able to throw in the novel to know what is going to happen in this second film. The stage must resume the main lines, with drop down two years after the events has already been seen. The mother of a family and their two children are in the refuge that they found in the end, but that is not too long in the shelter. A new threat is going to make their appearance. Of the first elements in the novel reveal that Malorie will be attending the return of someone. The most likely hypothesis is that Tom (Trevante Rhodes), his companion that had been left behind, returns.

As the title of this sequel suggests, this is Malorie going to be the real centre of interest, and, to a lesser extent, their children. But what is expected of the majority, it is the revelation of this evil that encourages people to sink in the madness. Creatures would be in the source. However, the first component makes embêtait not with its origin and its operation, it leaves us in a blur total. It was also one of the flaws of a film, is not as good as a whole. Another major failure, as we noted in our review, was this game is not so interesting in terms of timing. The passages in the last plombaient more the rhythm than anything else and we would have liked a story of survival more honest, as the first Without A Sound. We’ll see if this sequel will catch up with the missed and will be more effective. There is no indication yet that Susanne Bier, will always be the achievement of this time.