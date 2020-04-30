“Bird Box” on Netflix, a movie with Sandra Bullock as one can see with closed eyes – Cinema

The new film from Susanne Bier brings to the stage a Sandra Bullock struggling with a mysterious force that you don’t look it in the face. The subscriber-based Netflix, can and will without fear take a look at this minor work but addictive, the sub-text is interesting.

The film post-apocalyptic Netflix turns mischievously to the saying “who will live will see” in ” who will die “. Narrated over two time frames, the story adapted from the first novel in the dark – musician among us in any case – Josh Malerman, and directed by the multiprimée filmmaker Danish Susanne Bier, and begins with an injunction Malorie (stainless Sandra Bullock, we’ll get to that) to the attention of the two children, which is assumed to be his own : “Whatever happens, never remove your blindfolds ! “ The trio is about to embark on a dangerous journey to the blind, to a place that is secure. But who does it so awful to the outside, the view could stand ?

Flash-back. Five years before. Malorie is pregnant when a mysterious epidemic is ravaging the planet. Appearances terrifying force people who look at the face of suicide in the moment. To avoid death, it is better to cloister themselves at home and surveyed the outside world only in cases of absolute necessity, blindfolded, with “bird-in-a-box” (bird box) that pépient furiously as soon as the Sore appears. After losing her sister, Malorie manages to reach the shelter, with many of the companions of misfortune, among a character cantankerous (the poor John Malkovich, we’ll get to that also).

In the same atmosphere end of the world thatAnnihilation, but in a minor mode, Bird Box has undeniable qualities and a lot of big flaws. Mostly, it happens after the battle and is full of references, to The Mist, the movie and the series, to Netflix, to Phenomena, M. Night Shyamalan (who shares the same starting point), passing through The Road and even The Walking Dead (for the quest of a community in a safe place in which the leader is called… Rick !). We, too, are beginning to saturate.

This does not work, what are the differences of date between the second role badly bruted. The one who suffers the most from this writing balourde is, unfortunately, John Malkovich, obligated to play (like a pig) a vulgar substitute of Trump, selfish and pro isolationism. The only time that the screenwriter, Eric Heisserer (First Contact)coming out of this schema agreed upon, it is to ridicule the classic character of the geek who knows everything that happens and advance theories that he swears true… as gleaned on the Internet ! Close the eyes on the world, it is also becoming prey to fake news.

The film breaststroke helter-skelter several interesting themes of this kind, sometimes phoned-in (some puns are too much), in its sub-text of the social and political : not to see or confront his fears and his pain, refusal of assistance and the contact with others, transmit the evil by the new technologies that we pollute the mind. And are reluctant to assume her status as a mother in a world that breaks the water.

In this role, Sandra Bullock is great. As usual, one might be tempted to say. Why the actress got an oscar for 54 years, is it not most often cited as a talent essential to his generation ? Probably because it does not fit into any box, as evidenced by his filmography heterogeneous. For once, it would have to be blind not to see that, in the action, the comedy and the drama, she has always stolen the spotlight from its partners, especially male, of Speed to Gravity. Here, she carries the film alone.

After the climb to initial tension, in a scene of panic very successful, which reminds us of the awesome intro The Army of the dead, Zack Snyder, Susanne Bier opts for a slower pace of cruising that some of you will find plan. Our attention is, however, constantly maintained through ideas of staging discrete, such as bias, systematic out-of-field so as not to show the visions the deadly and thus stimulate our imagination (see the intense scene claustro in a car with tinted windows opaque). And even if it is less highlighted than in the recent films of David Fincher, the music ethereal, and the poisonous of Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) and Atticus Ross avoids the grandstanding of the usual kind, and accompanies us gently into this nightmare fleecy.

The conclusion is pessimistic until the end. The kingdom of the retinas saturated images adverse, the blind are kings. If we had the spirit turned bad, we could even add that stay at home and close the eyes on what is going on outside, it is a little of what we grow to make the tv and the platforms of streaming like Netflix. But it would be wrong of us to know.

Bird Box, film by Susanne Bier, 2h04, with Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich. Available on Netflix.