Bird Box with Sandra Bullock : Netflix is developing a suite ! – Actus Ciné

Netflix is developing a sequel to the thriller post-apocalyptic “Bird Box”, published on the platform by the end of 2018. A information revealed by Josh Malerman, the author of the original novel.

Merrick Morton/Netflix

In march 2019, it was revealed that a sequel to the thriller, post-apocalyptic Bird Box to see the light of day in the form of a novel. Today, while the book, which is called Malorieit will be available in bookstores (July 21, only-in-VO), the author Josh Malerman reveals that Netflix is now developing this beyond the screen.

“The novel Malorie starts in the school for the blind, where the film Bird Box ends. Then there is a time jump of a couple of years, and will be required ten years after”“said Josh Malerman in the micro the Opposite site. “With regard to a sequel of the screen, I can not say much, but I can say that it is in the development of… Sometimes, the secret is weird, but I play the game.”

Presented at the end of 2018 on Netflix, the movie Bird Box, made by the Danish Susanne Bier, immerses the spectator in a world in which a mysterious force that is decimating the world’s population : those who have kept their eyes open have lost their lives. Malorie (Sandra Bullock) must take the flight with his two sons, follow a dangerous river the only place where you can still flee. To survive, they must take this hard road with eyes blindfolded.

The public had largely responded to the Bird Box, the feature films that have been seen in a week for more than 45 million users of the platform, a record at the time.

