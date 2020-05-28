“Bird Box” with Sandra Bullock was very much inspired by the audience

NETFLIX – This is the new thriller doomsday from Netflix : “Bird Box”, released on December 21. Directed by Danish Susanne Bier, and based on the novel by Josh Malerman, the film puts in scene the actress Sandra Bullock in the role of Malorie Hayes. With her two children, they are trying to survive in the face of an invisible entity that is decimating the world’s population. They take flight to join a camp of survivors, but to avoid being killed, they must be blindfolded throughout their getaway.

After its release, the phenomenon of “Bird Box” has invaded the social networks and has become a true meme. The fans had fun to stage a blindfold or a tweet images and/or videos in connection with the behavior of Malorie. And some tweets are downright funny!