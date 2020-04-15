Birds of misfortune : on the shooting of Birds of Prey

Available in VOD since little, Birds of Prey presents Harley Quinn on the front of the stage. In march 2019, First took on the way to Los Angeles to attend the filming of the movie DC.

It had to cogitate severe at Warner Bros. After the sinking of creative that was Suicide Squad in 2016 (all the same 746 million harvested at the box office, everything is going well, don’t worry), what is the star of this band of anti-heroes deserves its film derivative ? Will Smith? Too many more bankable… Jay Courtney? Not enough known. Jared Leto? Uh… Obviously, it was written that it would be Margot Robbie, who, in addition to having the Harley Quinn icon, already had an idea of a spin-off. The shared universe DC Comics has experienced some difficulties, we had to wait nearly three years for the new site launches. So here we are at the end of march 2019, Los Angeles, in the studios Warner, to visit the filming of Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn.

A security extension which hides the history of women as just objects, but whose fates intersect when the worst junk of Gotham City, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) decides to put a price on the head of the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), 12 years old, small pick-pocket dropped in spite of itself on an object of great value. “Qwhen the film begins, Harley and the Joker are separated. The story is told from the point of view of Harley, she is the narrator. We didn’t want to make something obvious : everything takes place during a long day, with many flash-back “explains producer Sue Kroll, who most recently worked on A star is born and Brooklyn Affairs. ” I would like to say that this is not a reboot. We did not need to pretend that Suicide Squad do not exist since you have already met Harley Quinn. But this is a story independent. Indeed, all the films DC in production at the moment are standalone “, she says, a little embarrassed to entournures when it comes to evoke the continuity of the feature films that DC, update badly since Justice League killed the shared universe, and that the success of Joker has changed the game.

Queen Margot

In this 43rd day of shooting (63 in total), we discover that Harley Quinn and his new friends in a sort of funfair, attacked by goons of Sionis. The décor is impressive, is notably composed of a huge waterslide on two floors, in which to throw Harley Quinn in her little pink top, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays the daughter of a godfather of the mafia murdered by his competitor Roman Sionis), and Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). At the break, Cathy Yan joined the press in a small room at the gap, without windows but with a combo to follow the rehearsals of the stunt (the same who assisted on John Wick and Atomic Blondewe assure-t-on). The director, sino-american had signed in 2018 Dead Pigsnew to us, but very noticed at Sundance.

Fan of Paul Thomas Anderson and journalist for the Wall Street Journal before attending film school, she also spent a master of business administration :” Honestly, I thought not, but it serves me all the time to organize the shoot “, has fun, does it. According to Sue Kroll, she was the perfect woman for Birds of Prey :” We met a lot of filmmakers and directors, but Cathy was more than amazing. She had a true point of view on the film. She brings a spirit of independence, even if it is a studio film with big budget. “” It is true that I fell in love with the script Birds of Preyresumes Cathy Yan. The characters were elaborate, complex, and unique structure in a film of super-heroes. It is dark, funny and irreverent. And then there’s Margot Robbie… In addition to playing the main role, she is a producer. But really, this is not chiqué. She works harder than all of us. It includes every aspect of a shoot and has the big advantage of having already incarnate Harley. This is a model for the rest of the cast. “

Mansplaining and misogyny

Unfortunately absent from the filming at the time of our visit, we meet by chance Ewan McGregor a few months later, during a junkets for another film. The eyes of the actor light up when we take a few minutes to cause him to Birds of Prey and its role of the big bad :” It is a feminist film very finely written. There are in the script a real look at the misogyny. And I think we need that, we need to be more aware of the way you behave with the opposite sex. We need that we learn to change. The women in the films are often extreme : they rape, they beat women… And it is legitimate to represent such characters, because they exist and they are obviously there for worst. But in the dialogues of Birds of Preyyou will almost always find a mention of the misogyny of all days, to those things that we said as a man of which we don’t even realize, at the mansplaining… All this is present in the script as subtle as brilliant. “We want to trust him.