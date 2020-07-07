Birds of Prey 2 : The second component is cancelled by the Warner ?

Then that one comes to learn that Margot Robbie will star in a new movie Pirates of the Caribbean, which provides its features for several years to the naughty Harley Quinn can’t come back for a sequel Birds of Prey. In fact, it is the rumor reported by the media The Giant Freekin Robotwho says that from a reliable source that the project of a sequel has been cancelled by Warner Bros : “The Warner no longer believe in the concept or the creative team behind the film”. It is an amazing announcement, which however could be justified by the contradictory results of Birds of Prey in the box-office. The film has been reported that the 33 million dollars of revenue during its opening weekend and now becomes the project for the least efficient in the history of the DCEU.

If this information is to be taken with a grain of salt – as long as Margot Robbie, Warner bros, or the technical teams have not confirmed – is justified also by the will of studies to prepare another project on Harley Quinn in the DCEU. Birds of Prey it can’t be that not convinced all the fans, but the heroine, played by Margot Robbie continues to generate interest among viewers and fans of the comics. Once more, the appearance of a project “Harley” is waiting for a confirmation on the part of the Warner and you should not expect its output before 2022 !