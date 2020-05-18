Birds of Prey already on VOD, June 10, in 4K Ultra HD

Freshly separated from the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the ex‑psychiatrist of Arkham asylum, decides to team up with the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett‑Bell) and Renee Montaya (Rosie Perez), a squad of all-female and is one hundred percent blocked. Together, they intend to eradicate the frightening Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) of Gotham.

Spin off from the blockbuster upset of David Ayer, Suicide Squad (worn by Jared Leto/Joker-in-free-wheel), Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn proposes a rereading of both pop and totally out of the iconic character from the DC universe Comics.

Already available on VOD, Birds of Prey is above all the opportunity to rediscover the remarkable Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), also the producer, grimée to the death for the footprint cartoon of the film.

Note that the editions of 4K video is Ultra HD Blu‑Ray, Blu‑Ray and DVD are scheduled a little later than 10 June at Warner.