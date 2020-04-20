Birds of Prey and their not-so-fantabuleuses adventures | BoDoï, explorer comics

On the occasion of the theatrical release of Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley QuinnUrban Comics has released a bunch of titles around the license in recent months. We have not read all but a handful of books we arrived. Balance sheet, despite any affection we have for Harley Quinn and the pleasure that one can experience to find the opportunity in the pages of a Batman, she is a lead a little weak, even under the pen of its creator, Paul Dini. And this is nothing next to its partner on the big screen…

Birds of Prey – Huntress

The acolytes of Harley/Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey have all had, at one time or another, to their origin story. This is the case of the The huntress, the soldier with the crossbow played in the movie by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was the subject ofa Year One in 2008, under the pen of Ivory Madison, Cliff Richards to the drawing. The opportunity to flesh out a bit the background of yet another vigilante fighting crime in the streets of Gotham, with an emphasis on the clans italo-americans who thrive there. Because, Huntress, whose real name is Helena Bertinelli, is Sicilian. And… well, all is said. From this information alone, Madison held an interminable prologue in the south of Italy with family violence, flagellation typically catholic, and tragedy of love in Romeo and Juliet. It is a long shot, and the problem with that is that it does not become much more interesting once the action is imported on american soil.

Gotham has this particular reign of the villains bigger than life : the stories of the mafia never seemed to fit, and very one-dimensional Huntress cannot large-thing to change anything. Che peccato !

By Ivory Madison and Cliff Richards. Urban Comics, al. DC Deluxe, 152 p., 15,50 €.

Harley Quinn & the Sirens of Gotham

Before you team up with Huntress and Black Canary to the film, Harley Quinn has been part of other bands of girls. In 2009, Paul Dini, co-creator of the character with Bruce Timm, he imagines adventures in the company of two other super-ugly not so ugly of Gotham : Catwoman and Poison Ivy. The three women discover common interests, for a time at least, share the same hideout. But not a modest apartment : at the moment seem to be these Sirens, in effect, the Batman universe is emerging – to make simple events Final Crisis and Catwoman and his small comrades have the good fortune of the wicked Silence. It is, more generally, in a Gotham City all turned upside-down as they evolve : in Silence lurking still, Bruce Wayne has gone missing and, under the cloak of Batman, it’s Dick Grayson who floats in the streets of the city. Harley, Selina and Pamela have agreed to cooperate with the forces of Good and the ten episodes of this series to see them fight so their acrobatic manner of the members of the rogue gallery. In the present case, in the round of sixteen knives.

Nothing crazy side suspense and these are not the scenes of comedy that are catching up with thisdespite the obvious pleasure of Dini to find her Quinn. The writer holds the best gags even if they are surprisingly pages more melancholy on “Poison Ivy” who are the most successful. In the drawing, Guillem March (Karmen) ensures the quota of poses sexy in the series. But all this lack of clear guidance : there the action is well executed, this mixture a little old-fashioned display girl-power and rinsing of the eye assumed, comedy colocation mollassonne, passages, completely off-topic (a solo adventure for Batman, a bow on The Riddler became a private detective, not found)… At the finish, nothing that justifies totally the 250 pages or unpleasant, or exciting.

By Paul Dini and Guillem March. Urban Comics, 256 p., et al. DC Classics, 22,50 €.