Birds of Prey : Margot Robbie explains why Gotham City Sirens has been put aside – News Movie

After a few years of intense fuck at Warner and DC, it would seem that things are returning gradually in the order. Still, nothing is ever taken for granted in this environment.

Yes, if we can’t decidedly say that Warner and DC are on the road to perdition since Justice Leaguewe can not say that they are saved. Because if Aquaman and Joker were big boxes, there are still many things to do and the building is still very fragile. But the studio does not seem to worry about, who is launching new projects to the channel.

Birds of Prey, a keypad in the mare ?

And the next, it is Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn Cathy Yan, that will happen on our screens on February 5 and which one has the impression that no-one has great things to do. A film announced as very violent and quirky, rated Rhistory to capitalize on the success of the Deadpool and to show that, matter fuck around and shooting, Marvel is not the only one in the place. And with chicks, and more.

Yet, when we look back, it was not said that this film and not one that happens. In fact, it reminds us that at the very beginning of the ad, just after Suicide Squadit was a question of several films around Harley Quinn. Birds of Prey of course, but also a spin-off The Joker & Harley Quinn who would have seen the return of Jared Leto and especially Gotham City Sirens that should make David Ayer, which we do not have any news for almost three years, and who has not still not been cancelled officially. As Margot Robbie is very invested in her character and she is also the producer of Birds of Preyit is probably the only one that can explain to us what happened behind the scenes.

The Sirens of Gotham

And that is exactly what she has just done in the micro Nerdist :

“During the filming of Suicide Squad, we go to conventions such as Comic-Con, and I realized that the fanbase of Harley Quinn was just gigantic. When I was doing research on the character, I began to read Birds of Prey and I first fell in love with Huntress, so I’m diving even more. I found that there were a lot of female characters, very cool in DC and no one had ever heard of.

So we could give the fans the means to know and love. About Gotham City Sirens, it was only for three characters, and they were already well known to the public, where with Birds of Prey we can take as many as you want and form a team. So I thought that it was an ideal platform to introduce more female characters and make them the pillars of the DC Universe.”

A plan roughly well-thought-out

Listening to him, so this would be an initiative to expand the DC Universe consistent with a purpose of discovery of heroines less well-known. This is noble somewhere, and interesting. But hey, that you do not lure, if Birds of Prey works in rooms, it especially wants to tell a spin-off and franchise created in any room, therefore, totally independent of other projects of the moment, kind The Batman for example.

After, of course, necessary that the film works, which does not seem acquired. The film arrives on February 5, next to the cinema in France.