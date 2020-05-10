Birds of Prey : meet Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) on the set in Los Angeles – News, Cine

Last march, AlloCiné went on the set of “Birds of Prey”, and was able to meet with Margot Robbie, who, in addition to donning a new costume of Harley Quinn, is also the producer of the film.

The idea of Birds of Prey has come to you during the filming of Suicide Squad ?

Margot Robbie : Yes, let’s say that there were a number of things. Already, I found that I was dealing a lot in bands of girls : in Australia, in London. I am still part of a gang of girls and I really want to see it on the screen, because it sees too little. The pitch, it was that Harley had to have a gang of girls to hang out with. During the preparation of Suicide Squad, I started to read the comics Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn, and then Gotham City Sirens, Birds of Prey… I loved the character of Huntress, because of her story of revenge is very strong.

I also wanted to issues a little different, not an issue of end of the world, with buildings collapsing, a lot of CGI… I had the impression of having already seen it a million times. I told myself that it would be nice to return to considerations closer to the gangster film. Our film works a bit like the side to “Brooklyn, Queens, Bronks” of Gotham, in opposition to the facet for a more “Manhattan” of Bruce Wayne, this could also explain why Batman does not come to the rescue.

You interpret Harley for the second time, you’re producing this film, you are very attached to Harley !

I really love this universe and this character, it’s as simple as that. It is very unpredictable, which is really great to play for an actress, because you don’t have to react absolutely to a given situation in a certain way, everything is possible : it may become your best friend or your worst enemy in a snap of the fingers. Because of this, the options are endless ! It is very exciting, because I can really go very far. Selfishly, I’m really a lot of fun to play, and then I had the impression that I was not finished with it. Sometimes, I get to the end of a film with the feeling of having made the tour of the character, but at other times, I feel I still have much to explore and to show. This was totally the case with Harley after Suicide Squad.

Harley is the narrator of the film. Is it a narrator reliable and why choose to go in this direction ?

The idea was that people could go a little more into his head and see things as she sees them. Tell things from his point of view, it allows, first, to make things more fun, and then, breaking a few codes, to get out of the usual clichés of films of super-heroes in three acts and with full of special effects. With the screenwriter, Chrisina Hodson, it is back to films such as Trainspotting, which seemed more chaotic and unpredictable. Finally, breaking the structure, it is, of course, means, such as Trainspotting, a fairly classical schema in three acts, but hidden in the midst of chaos beautiful and one has less the impression of a formula exhausted. The story is non-linear, with a lot of jumps in time, and to have Harley as a narrator also allows us to better locate us, even if we don’t, of course, can never really trust him.

How do you manage the dual role of actress and producer ?

It is a lot of work. With LuckyCharp Entertainment [la société de production qu’elle a créée avec trois associés en 2014]it is the fourth feature film on which I took the role of producer [elle a notamment produit Moi, Tonya, où elle interprète aussi le rôle principal]. It also has a webseries in preparation, short films… On Birds of Prey, I have the impression that it allows me to be more conscious of what I do, both as a producer and as an actress. I have a vision of everything that goes into being all the time on the shoot and it allows me to better anticipate the potential problems, but it is especially during the pre-production and post-production as my job as a producer becomes very intense.

Can you tell us more about the style of Harley ?

With Erin Benach, who created the costumes, there has been much discussion of the evolution of the state of mind of Harley. When she is in a relationship with the Joker, she dresses up for him ; but as soon as they are no longer together, she dresses for herself. His clothes are more in line with what she feels beautiful, and something in what she thinks that the Joker is going to find beautiful. Even if one is in a reality a little bit “enhanced” and even if there are a lot of absurd elements, all of the girls in the gang must free themselves from this impediment, and they do each in their own way.

How did you choose Cathy Yan in the film ?

I discovered his film Dead Pigs to Sundance, which I found incredible. One of the challenges of the film, it was that we had a “ensemble cast”, a distribution with several central characters and it had to succeed to find a balance so that everyone has his place. She had done a remarkable job on it with Dead Pigs. The aesthetic of the film was beautiful, even if she had shot the film in China in a very short time, with very little means. We met with several filmmakers, but it is really she who has stood out !

From my point of view of the producer, given the ratio of men to women among the filmmakers, we should really give more chance to women directors. Today, when you are a man, you can submit a short film and you will trust it for a big project. As a woman, if you want you are offered opportunities, you have much more to prove. Then, of course, it is the person who is being released the more competent for the project, man or woman, must be engaged, and Cathy took us fully convinced that she was the right person. His pitch was incredible, she perfectly understood the characters, she has made proposals to great to improve the script, to which we had not thought of. It was clearly the woman of the situation.

Interview march 21, 2019 in Los Angeles.

The trailer of Birds of Prey, in the halls on the 5th of February :