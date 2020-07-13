Birds of the Box : Netflix prepares to officially the suite with Sandra Bullock

If the movie Bird Box on Netflix of controversy at the time of its launch, this has not prevented the manufacture of a carton of subscribers of the platform. It is a whisper that Bird Box it would be to have a sequel on Netflix, but the writer of the books of Josh Malerman has officially confirmed the new d’Reverse : “I can’t say too much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it is strange, all this in secret, but I can play the game”. As a reminder, in this thriller, a mysterious force kills all those who dare to open their eyes. It follows, in particular, the story of a survivor named Malorie (Sandra Bullock), who embarks on a dangerous journey with a blindfold, in order to save her two children. If we don’t know when the sequel will be published in the Netflixthe second book Malorie, expected 21 July in all the libraries could give some clues about the scenario.

Bird Box

As the name suggests, the second book will focus particularly on the mother of the family. From what we know already, the plot takes place two years after the events that occurred in Bird Box and Malorie must be prepared to face a new threat. It will also be without a doubt more about this creature invisible that drives people to suicide. Is she alone or is she helped by a horde of beasts supernatural ? The good news is that the knowledge that the survivor should also make their return : could it be Tom (Trevante Rhodes), his former traveling companion ? We are anxious to know when the sequel of the thriller will be released, but in the meantime, we’ll leave that for you to discover The Platformit is also available on Netflix.