Birthday wish end-of-part of Chris Evans

Chris Evans wanted Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday with a classic line of Avengers: the End of the game. Downey Jr. famous more than likely its 55th anniversary on the inside and practice the social distancing, with a few members of his family. There will be no big party with dozens of people, although it can do it digitally using social media. Either way, the former actor of Captain America ensures that the anniversary of Downey Jr. does not go unnoticed.

Robert Downey Jr.started the film world Marvel with the first movie Iron Man in 2008. Chris Evans was then followed in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger and the two had a chemistry that instant together on the big screen when it came time for The Avengers in 2012. Now, Chris Evans wants to Downey Jr. a very happy birthday. He posted a picture of the two characters at the headquarters of the Avengers and was captioned with, ” Happy birthday to one of my favourite in absolute! Love you 3000 “, which is now a classical line of Avengers: the End of the game.

Happy birthday to one of my favourite in absolute! I love you 3000, @ RobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com / xkJmOivAdw

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

“I love you 3000” is what Tony Stark said to her daughter very early on in Avengers: the End of the game. Stark has apparently abandoned the idea of returning to the world of super-heroes after the events of Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. So, he starts the movie as a family man somewhat happy in the country. However, when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes tries to bring the group together, Stark, begins to withdraw in the world, although he denies it early. Before you know it, he is looking for ways to work with particles Pym to put in place the management plan of the time.

Hence, MCU finally saw Steve Rogers and Tony Stark to bury the hatchet after years of conflict. It was the closure that many thought that the characters needed and it was unavoidable. In real life, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have also had need of a closure with the world of super-heroes. The two actors were in charge the fans by teasing that Infinity War and Avengers: the End of the game could be the end of the line for their days within the MCU, which was not exactly what everyone wanted to hear. After years of training and days of shooting intense, Evans, and Downey Jr. were ready for a well-deserved break.

As well, Avengers: the End of the game was given to Steve Rogers and Tony Stark of evictions where appropriate. Stark is past the snotty billionaire and involved the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe from Thanos. Rogers, who has always done what he thought would be the best for others, has finally done what was best for himself by going back in time to spend his last years with Peggy Carter. Although Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.can no longer share scenes on the big screen together, they, with the rest of the mightiest heroes of the Earth, and remain friends off-screen. You can view the message birthday Twitter of Chris Evans to Robert Downey Jr. below.

