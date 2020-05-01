Blabla: Anna Kendrick: “Kissing a girl is more simple than a guy” – People



Revealed in the saga “Twilight,” Anna Kendrick was the partner of George Clooney in “In the Air”, which earned him his first nominations for the Golden Globes and the Oscars. This Wednesday, she is back in cinemas in French-speaking Switzerland with the new film “The shadow of Emily”.

You are known mostly for comedies teens, how to present “The shadow of Emily,” which mixes drama, comedy, and psychological thriller?

It is true that there are sides very black in our film. I play Stephanie, a single mom who let themselves be used and abused by other parents from the school… And especially by Emily and her husband Sean while she thinks to be their friend. Stephanie will end up in a sort of love triangle, but also at the heart of a disappearance is surprising. It is difficult to talk about the movie without giving away the element of surprise makes the story fascinating.

You play as a young mom who makes videos on the internet where she gives cooking recipes. Do you have this kind of quality and desire?

I will be totally void in vlogeuse. However, I love to watch videos for motivation on the net or do research various. I am the queen of the diagnosis of the amateur. As soon as I have a little sore, I throw myself on my computer to try to understand what’s not going in me. This morning, before our appointment, I spent an hour on medical sites such as Web M. D to the point of persuading me that I am affected by Lyme disease which is caused by the bite of a tick. I surely nothing other than fatigue, but it takes me not much for thinking the worst.

Your character Stephanie is underestimated by Emily. Is this happening to you also in your private life?

This happens to me often and I love it! There is nothing better to impress people (laughter). It often takes me a little funny because I’m not very big and I love to make people smile. But we are surprised that I can sing, dance or play dramatic roles.

What about the scene where you kiss Blake Lively, wife of Ryan Reynolds, your partner in the film?

It was awesome! I know Ryan for years because we toured together. During a scene where I have to kiss my partner, I always make sure of well I brush my teeth, I rinse with the mouthwash for a minty smell, etc, Blake is doing exactly the same thing as me so I’ve never kissed a person with a sensation of mint in my life (laughter).

But the most interesting is that neither Blake, nor I wanted to be the aggressor in this scene to fuck. Blake was worried because my character is crying and feels vulnerable at this time of the plot. She did not want to give the impression that it is taking over.

How many times did you shoot this scene with a kiss?

Three times. Blake and I are great professional in these moments and we know what we do! Kissing a girl is more simple than a guy.

And her husband Ryan hasn’t been jealous ?

Ryan doesn’t need to be jealous. I am certain that I kiss a lot better than him (editor’s note : Anna burst out laughing).

What to say to your companion, Ben Richardson, a cameraman English, is it not also jealous in his moments?

No risk. Blake, me and Ben know to laugh of these situations required by a scenario. And I confess that it amuses me to also put the pressure on Ben in the audience to see his reaction then (laughter).

You’re very secretive about your loves…

It is better as well. It happened to me to get depressed following a breakup. At the age of 33, I realized that the less I speak of my love, the better it is.