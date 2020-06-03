Blachette, the illustrator, made in France, a favourite of Rihanna

The illustrator, 29 years old, unknown a few years ago, is buried in projects, and requests for collaborations. She had to leave her position in order to finally live his passion: the design. In addition to the stroke of a pen stylish, it is his eyes committed, his humour and his taste for drawing racialized women who make the singularity.

So this is the face behind the signature to the letters rounded, the right bottom of each of his drawings. I imagined a girl funny, nice and who has an opinion on everything: I am not disappointed. Camille Blache, more known under the name of Blachette, has become a fixture in the community of the illustration on the social networks, thanks to a style that mixes humour, emotion and timeliness with characters of all colors. His drawings of Rihanna and Assa Traoré have made the rounds of Instagram, and its vignettes on topics of society or daily life, are now eagerly awaited by a wide audience on the social networks.

Sneakers black impeccable makeup, she settled behind her large cup of Latte -in the old days where we could enjoy if naturally occurring social interactions. A special remembrance for Blachette who, a victim of breathing problems and tested positive for the Covid-19, has lived containment is strict until 11 may. But the one that is locked already regularly to draw, took advantage of this event to finalise its many ongoing projects. Interview.

Tested positive Covid 19, you have not seen virtually person during the two months of confinement. How do you feel about the déconfinement since the 11th of last may? It is the release?

In fact, I’m still confined! Already because I have a lot of work but also because I don’t yet see the person. See the number of people on the quays of the Seine in Paris, for example, me anxiety a bit. If I want to stretch your legs, I rest in my neighborhood. Of course, for me the hard part is past, but when I am ill, it is the first time that I really got scared for my life. The most difficult part was having absolutely no exchange with a real human, flesh and bone: this experience has made me rethink all my priorities. I intend to enjoy even more of my family and my friend·e·s close. I also want to invest myself more in charity associations. I’ve thought a lot about our society also, I thought I was already before, but I’m convinced of: we put the world to end. I began to express this in drawings, there’s so much to say!

You draw really since you’re very small?

Yes, it is a passion and a thing of family. My father painted, my grand-mother did fashion sketches. Both inspired me. At the college, in full course, when a scene funny was taking place before my eyes, I was doing a drawing and we passed it among friends. That made us laugh, even if I had the right to some engueulades! The desire to express and share what disgusted me, amused me or moved me remained. I continued with Instagram.

In fact, it’s thanks to Instagram that your drawings are largely out of your circle of friends. How this happened?

One evening in 2016, I posted the portrait of Rihanna on the occasion of the release of his new album, and then I went to bed. To my alarm, I had gained thousands of followers of a bang: Rihanna had loved my design and had shared! It was a little consecration. Since my community had grown suddenly, I continued to draw ever more. And then I participated in the first walk organised by the Committee Adama, in memory of Adama Traoré died after a police control, to Beaumont-sur-Oise, and I made the drawings. Raphäl Yem (Editor’s note: journalist culture in France 3 and editor-in-chief of the magazine Smoke) contacted me to offer me my first chance in the media. As the magazine is aligned with my values, I immediately said yes. Since, with the team, we don’t leave more. And then soon enough, I chained contracts with marks or brands such as Stabilo, Foot Locker and even with players of professional football. Last year, I had to leave the post for my take on all this. (Laughter.)

“I’ve always drawn girls, racialized, starting with my girlfriends, that I represent as I see them.”

On the social network supposed to collect pictures, drawings are always very well received, how can you explain this?

I think that on Instagram, people sometimes have an overdose of photos. A drawing translated over sensitivity, there is a look more assertive. The touch of humour or emotion works better. We can work our imagination. In fact I think that this awakens a childlike side that has tou·te·s, more or less. And then a drawing protects more than a photo. I am back on the social networks, it is this that has made me to know, but I’m one of those who are wary of the side narcissistic. See scenes all the time, it’s weird! Personally, I tells me in the drawings but rarely or never with photos.

You sketches often women very involved, often racialized, who struggle against discrimination. Why?

Yes I have a lot drawn Assa Traoré, for example, is a strong woman who inspires me a lot. But also Rokhaya Diallo. I’ve always drawn girls, racialized, starting with my girlfriends, that I represent, as I see so more or less clear, more or less black, just. I know that some·e·s illustrators·presenters are not comfortable with it, for fear of being accused·e·s of the “blacken” or “whiten” the skin. Personally, I’d never thought of before!

It is important to represent people as they are and especially not to hide them. I grew up in Perpignan, a city with unfortunately a lot of voters of the national Gathering. I am revolted by the exclusion, differences in social and racial. I have always been committed, this is not a calculation. Also, I do not always served. I will quote person, but I know that I missed out on contracts because of my public engagements, such as, for example, in favor of the mothers, veiled.

Among the fights that are important to there is also the feminism, you boards currently on a book in collaboration with the feminist and activist anti-racism Rokhaya Diallo. Can you tell us more?

Yes, I am serious proud of. I didn’t know Rokhaya Diallo personally before. But when Nadine Morano was treated for “French paper”I had the idea to draw it with a phrygian cap. She liked it and we kept in touch.

When the publisher Marabout has validated a project of illustrated book on the male gauze, she thought of me. We have been working for months on an alliance of text and cartoons. We let’s decrypt the predominance of the “male gaze” through seynettes of daily life. For example, I have represented men on a tv set which are normal to spread their point of view on the LDCS. It will be in bookstores next fall.

What are your other inspirations?

You’ll laugh… But I have a passion for sneakers since childhood, and for the mode in general. I love to ask myself in a cafe, watching the girls go by, and replicate the looks that inspire me. I always start by looking at the feet. (Laughter.) In the subway, how many times I have drawn a book and a pen to reproduce a look… and I love the world of hip hop music, pop culture inspires me also. I love the manga, the movies of the 80’s. My favorite movie, it is Jurassic Park…This is my universe!

Interview by Mérième Alaoui