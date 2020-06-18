Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson confirmed his presence for the DC Fandome August 2020

In the month of August next, in compensation for the cancellation of the SDCC and other conventions of the consequences of the pandemic Covid-19and in a curious urge to play my own”, Warner and DC you are going to hold their first convention of 100% on-line, the DC Fandome.

The program, a large amount of animations of all the universe DC Comics in all its forms, whether it be comics, series or movies. And in the cinema, it had already been noted in the official announcement of that Black Adam it was in the program. Today is a good news, because we know that the actor who will embody, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwill be present at this first edition.

The actor has been confirmed to be part of the festivities DC Fandome through their social networks, and therefore, hope to have some new information about the film Black Adam, whose shooting was supposed to start this summer (something that is much more reliable now). Fans from all over the world, must in all cases have the opportunity to spend a special moment with the actor, and it is hoped that other characters around the movie is going to answer this question – who knows ? This would be the opportunity to make announcements to the rest of the casting, for example.

The on-line event DC Fandome will take place on the 22nd of August.

Source