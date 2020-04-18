Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson confirmed the report of the shooting of the film DC – Actus Ciné

When asked about Instagram, Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that the filming of “Black Adam”, originally planned for July, was postponed to the end of the summer.

DC Entertainment / Warner Bros.

Yesterday, interviewed by the website BroBible during a live on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that the filming of the movie super-heroes DC Black Adam, originally planned for July, was postponed to the end of the summer. This report is due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant in the world for several weeks. A hard blow for Dwayne Johnson, who works on the project devoted to the arch enemy of Shazam! for over ten years and will still have to take his evil in patience.

For the moment, it is unknown if this delay will affect the release date of the movie, which is scheduled for the moment for December 2021. We would also remind you that the filming of Red Notice, feature Netflix which also works Dwayne Johnsonhas been interrupted.