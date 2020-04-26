Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson confirmed the report of the shooting

Not surprisingly, the production of “Black Adam” is also rejected because of the Covid-19. It is the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has shared the information during a live on his account Instagram.
During a recent live on his account Instagram, Dwayne Johnson has made an update to the project Black Adam. The film was originally planned to start its production in July next, but the actor has confirmed that the shooting of his film, DC has unfortunately been postponed to the end of the summer. Difficult to know today if this delay will affect the release date originally scheduled to December 2021.
Black Adam : it will have to be patient
Like all the other film projects of the time, the production is interrupted because of the outbreak of Covid-19. To reassure and inform his fans, the actor has therefore taken the word. Here is the live instagram of Dwayne Johnson.
Dwayne Johnson is working on Black Adam for almost 10 years. The character was originally supposed to appear in Shazam !but DC has decided to keep it for a future appearance. This powerful antagonist has, however, been mentioned in the film of David F. Sandberg, and will appear to be in the sequel.
Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. For the moment, Dwayne Johnson is the only actor attached to the cast. This feature film will be the second collaboration between the two men who have already worked on Jungle Cruise. Black Adam is expected on December 21, 2021.
As a reminder, Black Adam is a character in the stable of DC, created in 1945 by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck. It is introduced as a version evil Shazam. His personality has evolved over the years and today the character constantly oscillates between good and evil. Side powers, Black Adam has the power of six egyptian gods : the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Héru, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zéhuti, the power of Aton and the courage of Méhen. Sacred blend !
