Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson dons the costume of the character and becomes mesmerizing about this concept art

If the filming of Black Adam should not start until in June, Dwayne Johnson do not lose time and put directly to work ! The actor tease training of super-heroes with impressive new photos. If the output is scheduled for 2021, as much wait with amazing fan-arts that we put clear water in the mouth. The last date made is that of the artist known under the name Olivia Design. At the age of 19 years, she is fascinated by the graphics of super-heroes. Regarding Black Adam, she has made two fan arts in one-month intervals, and his work is stunning ! The lightning captured the look of The Rock and the least we can say is that it is mesmerizing.

Black Adam

If we know why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of Fast and Furious 9it is really very excited at the idea of interpreting the anti-hero Black Adam. The Rock promises, moreover, of the heavy on his character, which, according to the executive producer, will actually evolve over time. As we know, Black Adam possesses many of the powers from the egyptian Gods. Almost untouchable, it does not need to feed, drink, sleep, or breathe. Some compare its powers to those of Superman. The question is : will he use it to do good or to do evil ? Response to the December 22, 2021 at the cinema.