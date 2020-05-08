Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson promises heavy on his character’s anti-hero

Is not Black Adam who wants to ! And Dwayne Johnson has proved it again by posting photos of her intense workouts to put on the costume of the anti-hero of the DC universe. As you know, after long years of waiting, Black Adam will be back in cinemas on 22 December of 2021 ! The appointment is given and The Rock knows that he must continually stir up the curiosity of its fans. Regularly, he publishes photos on this subject, and his last post instagram is no exception to the rule. The actor has published a photo of the back, with the following message : “the new era. The hierarchy of powers in the DC universe is about to change. Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils”.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson concludes this post by stating that shooting will begin as early as this summer. Probably in June 2020. If the message remains quite enigmatic, it nevertheless wants to say one thing : the anti-hero Black Adam we risk being surprised by its complexity ! Who is he ? Why swings back and forth as much between doing good and doing evil ? “You will meet a character who goes through a voyage”, had once said Hiram Garcia, the executive producer, to Comic Book. “It was created as a villain. And thanks to the love of the fans and through the great writers and storytellers, he became an anti-hero”, he added. Black Adam still very mysterious, but stirs up our curiosity, all the more since we know that the film will be different from the comics.