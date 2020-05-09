“Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson reveals finally the release date of his next film (photo) – Voltage

We do this more. Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock” never ceases to make him talk ! Last summer, the famous actor of the saga Fast and Furious married Lauren Hashian, his companion for the past twelve yearsduring a secret ceremony held in Hawaii. It is on Instagram that the wrestler of 47-year-old has revealed the huge surprise to some 161 million followers. Today, as his fans await the news with anticipation for a long time, after years of development, the film focuses on the super heroes of the DC universe, Black Adam, finally has a release date. Dwayne Johnson, who will play the leading role, has sold the wick this Thursday, November 14 : the feature-length film out at the cinema on December 22, 2021.

“Like most kids, I dreamed of being a super-hero (…) Everything has changed when I was 10 years old, and I have discovered the greatest super-hero of all time – Superman (…) But after a few years I realized that Superman was the hero that I will never be. I was too rebellious, too turbulent, I défiais too the conventions and the authority. Years later (…) my dreams of super-heroes have become a reality. I am honored to join the iconic DC universe and it is a true pleasure to become Black Adam“, has, indeed, told the actor on the social network. As reported by the u.s. site Hollywood Reporterle film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will be a spin-off of Shazam!released in 2019.