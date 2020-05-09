“Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson reveals finally the release date of his next film (photo) – Voltage

We do this more. Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock” never ceases to make him talk ! Last summer, the famous actor of the saga Fast and Furious married Lauren Hashian, his companion for the past twelve yearsduring a secret ceremony held in Hawaii. It is on Instagram that the wrestler of 47-year-old has revealed the huge surprise to some 161 million followers. Today, as his fans await the news with anticipation for a long time, after years of development, the film focuses on the super heroes of the DC universe, Black Adam, finally has a release date. Dwayne Johnson, who will play the leading role, has sold the wick this Thursday, November 14 : the feature-length film out at the cinema on December 22, 2021.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. Goal, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark gold walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
As reported by the u.s. site Hollywood Reporter, le film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will be a spin-off of Shazam! released in 2019.