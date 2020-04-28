Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson shared a new photo of the drive and promises a great change within the DCEU

The DC universe does it match the one from Marvel ? If it is already the case in the eyes of some, Dwayne Johnson promises of change within the franchise and Black Adam will be there for something ! The Rock has just published a new photo of his training and we still wonder where one can place all of his new muscles. According to the rumors, his character anti-hero will be even more muscular than Dwayne Johnson already is, that is to say. The power will change within the DC Universe, and this, thanks to Black Adam, ” says his interpreter. But what does it really change ?

If Dwayne Johnson has already promised heavy on his character, he also spoke of a future fight against Superman, but it’s not the first pane. According to a recent announcement of casting, the figure of a Cyclone could be present in the plot. The shooting should start this summer and Black Adam is expected to film on December 22, 2021. Complex and tormented, the character of Black Adam is intriguing, and probably will mark the history of DC. At the present time, the franchise takes its brand with the fantabuleuse story of Harley Quinn, our critique of Birds of Prey is available !