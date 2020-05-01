Black Adam : Dwayne Johnson tease training of super-heroes with impressive new photos

Stronger than Dwayne Johnsonit doesn’t exist ! At 47 years old, the ex-wrestler professional is unstoppable. After (once again) conquered Hollywood in 2019, thanks to his roles in Jumanji 2 (which our critic is here to read) and Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shawthe actor will not take a break. If you are interested in his career, or are a fan of the film world DC Comics, you know already that it will be up to the poster Black Adam on December 22, 2021 ! It lacked the star role of a super-hero to complete the list of characters badass that he was at the counter. And out of the question for The Rock to do things by halves, as evidenced by the training titanic it has begun !

As evidenced by these pictures shared by Dwayne Johnson on the social networks, complete the costume of the character demand a lot of muscles ! “The hierarchy of power within the DC universe is about to change“, tease the actor, who reveals himself in full physical effort. The enemies of Black Adam did that to stand, because the anti-hero of the DCEU is not going to give them second chance… Combine an impressive physics with a certain sensitivity, The Rock knows how to do, and it is this depth of play that allows us to feel that we are so close to the characters he embodies on screen. It had to be an actor at least as charismatic as him to be Black Adam, the adversary, history of Shazam, something other than a villain in his film solo !