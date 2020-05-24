Black Adam : If the movie is a success, a spin-off of the justice Society of America will it be possible ?

Thanks to the two scenes of the script Black Adam revealed, we know that the input of the character of Dwayne Johnson in the DCEU will be matched with those of Adrianna Tomaz, Atom-Smasher, to Hawkman, Cyclone, and Dr. Fate. You will recognize these names iconic as those of the justice Society of America, which is rather good news regarding the arrival of this team on the big screen ! It is good, because according to the website the Illuminerdi, if the movie solo of the famous enemy of Shazam is a success, the JSA could get his own spin-off. To the delight of fans of this team, appeared in All Star Comics #3 in 1940, which makes it the oldest in the history of comic books.

The JSA

Fallen into disuse over time, this team knows, however, a renewed popularity the past few years. The evidence, she appeared in the Arrowverse on the occasion of the second season of Legends of Tomorrow in 2016, as well as in Smallvilleand it will land soon in Stargirl ! But it is with the film solo on Black Adam that the team will be officially taking its first steps within the DCEU. Not to mention that it also counts among its members Spectre, The Flash, Green Lantern and the Sandman, and the characters of the DC universe popular with the fans. Given the failure of Justice Leagueincluding the Snyder Cut, out officially on HBO Max, the small world of Superman requires the arrival of a new team of super-heroes. Remains only to hope that Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) to be a success, and leads us to the JSA !