Black Adam : important announcements teasées by Dwayne Johnson ?

The Batman, Suicide Squad 2, Wonder Woman 1984… Many of the films will be screened at the DC FanDome ! In fact, DC Comics is going to organize its first convention virtual the 22 of August, the opportunity to reveal the details of users in the feature films to come. For the first time, it will give fans around the world exclusive content available for free for 24 hours. In spite of the coronavirus, which has forced the studios to cancel their conventions, the enthusiasts of the super-hero still have something to put under the tooth ! And if we believe that a mockery of Dwayne Johnson, the headliner of the long-awaited Black Adamwe can expect revelations crunchy…

“The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. I will join the first, and the epic DC FanDome August 22, 2020. This is for you, the fans“indicates Dwayne Johnson in the title of your post of Instagram. Again, make fun of a great transformation within the DCEU, following Black Adamand the opportunity to devote to his fans about his participation in the convention virtual. In the short video in which the comedian has shared in the social networks, we find the famous fan-art became the post official movie. Without a doubt, the star will make major announcements during his appearance in the DC FanDome ! We hope that you will relate to the cast or the plot of the film… Answer in August !